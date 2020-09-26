Sushant Singh Rajput case drug angle: NCB questions Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Saturday in connection with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While Padukone and Prakash were quizzed at the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) guest house in Colaba, Kapoor and Khan were grilled at the NCB office in Ballard Estate.

Padukone, who reached the guest house at 9.50am, was questioned by NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) for around six hours, and Prakash reached at 10.50am and left around 3.45pm.

Meanwhile, Kapoor reached the NCB office at 11.50am and left around 6pm, after around six hours of questioning, and Khan reached at 1pm and left around 6pm.

“We have not issued any fresh summons to anyone today [Saturday]. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were examined in both the cases registered by NCB (case number 15/20 and 16/20) and their statements will be produced before the court. Deepika Padukone’s statement was recorded in the 15/20 case,” Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy director general of NCB, said. “We have questioned many people and recovered evidence. We will review and plan for further investigation and course of action in the case.”

The agency also arrested executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad on Saturday. A NCB team had raided Prasad’s residence in Andheri on Thursday and officials claimed they had recovered sufficient evidence to arrest him. They, however, did not disclose details. NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed Prasad’s arrest.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh, too, was questioned for around four hours, while Prakash was interrogated for around seven hours. Prakash, a talent manager at KWAN talent management company, had been called in again on Saturday.

Prakash’s name came up during the probe after NCB questioned Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha on the basis of chats submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was conducting a parallel probe into Rajput’s death.

In a group chat, Saha, Prakash and Padukone had discussed drugs, said NCB officials. Based on Saha’s statement, Prakash was called for an inquiry and Padukone was summoned, said the official. Kapoor and Khan were summoned after their names came up in Rajput’s girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty’s statement, said the official.

Don’t chase celeb cars: DCP

“Today we observed that many mediapersons were chasing the cars of celebrities/people who were called by the NCB. They are endangering the lives of themselves and the people going for inquiry. Action will be taken against drivers and vehicles would be seized if this happens again,” said Sangram Singh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1.