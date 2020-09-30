Sushant Singh Rajput case: Inquiry against NCB officer over leak of part of Rhea Chakraborty’s statement to news channel

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a departmental inquiry against their officer who allegedly leaked a part of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s statement in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death to a TV channel.

NCB had recorded Chakraborty’s statement for three days after which she was arrested on September 9. Sources said as Chakraborty’s statement was shown on a national television channel, a senior officer confiscated mobile phones of all NCB officials present in Mumbai office, as the picture had the background of NCB’s Mumbai office.

The phones were checked and a report was made against the officer concerned and sent to Delhi. The officer was then taken off the investigations and sent to Delhi, said NCB sources.

Meanwhile, according to NCB sources, all three actors – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor – questioned in the connection with the drug link gave almost identical statements, which make it seem that they were tutored by a senior advocate.

All the three actors told NCB that they did not use drugs, but only used to chat where they referred to a cigarette as ‘maal’, hashish as ‘patla cigarette’ and marijuana as ‘mota cigarette or roll’, said NCB sources. Sources said Kapoor had brought CBD oil, but she claimed that it was brought for external use, which is not illegal.

NCB sources also said the agency was authorised to place phones of suspects under monitoring, and that it had verified several calls of suspects before calling them for statements. Sources also said that phones of several Bollywood personalities were being monitored and they could be called for inquiry soon.