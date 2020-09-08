Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests actor Rhea Chakraborty

After questioning Rhea Chakraborty for three days, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested her on Tuesday.

“Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” said deputy director of NCB, K P S Malhotra.

Soon after her arrest, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Travesty of Justice. Three Central Agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs.”

NCB earlier arrested Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and his house help Dipesh Sawant