Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, confirms NCB

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has named actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta in her statement, said KPS Malhotra, NCB deputy director.

However, the context in which the names were taken was not clear yet. “Their roles can’t be given right now and NCB has not issued a summons to them as of now,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra further said that confirmations were given after due diligence and veracity is checked. “Some speculations run even before we have zeroed upon a further course of action,” said Malhotra.

NCB has claimed that Rhea had links with drug peddlers and had arrested her on September 9 after questioning her for three consecutive days.



Rhea, who is presently lodged at Byculla jail, has, however, retracted her statements given to NCB under section 67 of the NDPS Act. A special NDPS court had on September 11 rejected bail pleas filed by Rhea and her brother Showik.

