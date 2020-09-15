Sushant Singh Rajput case: Two more arrests by NCB

Alleged drug peddler Chris Costa being taken by NCB officers for a medical examination, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested a childhood friend of Showik Chakraborty, the brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, following raids at his residence while probing the alleged drug angle related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

NCB authorities on Tuesday also brought to Mumbai Chris Costa, a suspected drug dealer from Goa. His role is being probed with the arrested accused Anuj Keshwani.

Altogether, 18 people have been arrested so far in the drug trail connected to Rajput’s death, including his girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik. Their bail pleas were rejected by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on September 11.

NCB also conducted searches on Tuesday and seized a Mercedes Benz car from Karamjeet Singh Anand alias KJ, an alleged drug supplier.

KJ along with five other people -- Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta, and Aftab Fateh Ansari -- was arrested on September 13. NCB has claimed that all six are drug peddlers and distributors.

Fernandes, a Mumbai-based alleged drug dealer, was an associate of Showik and had purportedly supplied curated marijuana to Rajput.

NCB officials also claimed that Fernandes used to deal in curated marijuana and hashish and supplied banned narcotic substances to peddlers in western and central Mumbai.

NCB, which had conducted searches on September 11 and 12, had seized fours grams of hashish and 17 grams of marijuana and Rs 5.50 lakh in cash from KJ, who is known by this name in the drug syndicate.

NCB officials said KJ had a network of peddlers supplying contraband substances in Mumbai’s film industry. Patel was one of the peddlers, who used to deliver narcotic substances to celebrities in Bollywood.

Though Gupta is an auto driver by profession, his primary job was to distribute marijuana in bulk to retail dealers such as Fernandes. Ansari allegedly operated as a distributor of marijuana for Gupta.

KJ also revealed the name of Powai-based hotelier Arneja from whom NCB officials have recovered 42 grams of hashish and Rs 112,000 in cash.

Arneja allegedly used to sell marijuana, hashish and Mephedrone to his high-profile clients. He allegedly used to buy drugs from Patel and was connected with the network of arrested accused Keshwani. Arneja allegedly used to receive the drugs from KJ and supply them to Keshwani, said an official.

The other arrested in the case are Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, his domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Keshwani.

The NCB had seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 gram of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and Rs 185,200 and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah in cash from Keshwani’s residence in Khar in suburban Mumbai on September 6.