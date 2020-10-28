Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s allegations against SSR sisters mostly presumptive and speculative, CBI tells Bombay HC

In an affidavit filed in Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the allegations made by actor Rhea Chakraborty against Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, sisters of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, are mostly speculative and should not be the basis of a first information report (FIR).

On June 8, 2020, Chakraborty had lodged a complaint at Bandra police station, alleging Singh had sent Rajput illegal prescriptions from cardiologist Dr Tarun Kumar, associated with Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. These prescriptions allowed Rajput to access psychotropic substances without consultation. Based on this complaint, Bandra police filed an FIR on September 7 against Singh, Dr Kumar and others. The case was immediately transferred to CBI as it was already investigating Rajput’s death based on an FIR registered in Patna.

Singh and her sister Meetu approached HC on October 5, 2020, asking that the FIR registered by Bandra police be quashed. In an affidavit filed on October 26, 2020, Chakraborty reiterated the allegation that Singh and Dr Kumar had illegally prescribed psychotropic substances to Rajput and pointed out that he died by suicide within six days of receiving the prescription from Dr Kumar.

On Wednesday, CBI filed a reply to Singh and Meetu’s petition, supporting their stand and criticising Mumbai Police. The agency said Bandra police’s FIR was untenable by law as, “the complaint filed by Respondent No. 2 [Chakraborty] is mostly speculative in nature and such speculation cannot be made the basis of an FIR.” The agency further said Bandra police station ought not to have registered a second FIR. “It is a fact that the CBI is already investigating the causes relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput based on an FIR No. 241/2020 of PS Rajiv Nagar, Patna, Bihar based on a complaint filed by Sh. KK Singh, the father of the deceased,” said CBI in its affidavit, adding that Mumbai Police should have forwarded Chakraborty’s complaint to the Central agency instead of registering another FIR.

CBI also assured the court that it is probing the roles of every person involved in Rajput’s suicide.