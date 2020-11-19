Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Australian national held in drugs case granted bail

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Australian national held in drugs case granted bail

A special holiday court held that there was not enough evidence to treat the accused, Paul Bartel, as a drugs supplier.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:58 IST

By Charul Shah,

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Estate. (PTI FILE)

A special holiday court on Thursday granted bail to Australian national Paul Bartel who was held in connection with the drug trail linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bartel on Friday alleging that he was in touch with arrested accused and drug supplier Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national and brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella.

On Thursday, Bartel’s lawyers Abad Ponda and Subhash Jadhav contended that the agency has no evidence to link him to the drug trail.

The agency has relied on the WhatsApp chat of Bartel with two other accused — Demetriades and Nikhil Saldahna, and claimed that Bartel is a drug supplier.

The court, however, noted, “In the absence of any substantial material, taking into account the fact that no contraband was recovered from the accused and except the statements of co-accused and WhatsApp messages, there is no substantial evidence to treat the accused as peddler/supplier of drugs; it may not be justified to refuse to extend the concession of bail.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 01:43 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Nov 20, 2020 01:32 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: PAU employees stage sit-in outside V-C office
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Facebook tagged 167 million user posts for Covid-19 misinformation
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Ludhiana: Deceased factory worker’s wife gets EPF benefits in record time
Nov 20, 2020 02:09 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers, industry body join hands to fight stubble trouble
Nov 20, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.