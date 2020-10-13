Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty writes to CBI to take action against her neighbour for false allegations

Sections
Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:01 IST

By Charul Shah,

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, demanding action against her neighbour for giving misleading statements claiming Rajput had dropped Chakraborty to her residence on June 13.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The case was first probed by the Mumbai Police, however, a month later, on the complaint of Rajput’s father, Bihar Police had registered a case of abetment of suicide and named Chakraborty and her family as accused. The case was later transferred to the CBI.

Presently, CBI is probing all allegations and theories that were floated relating to Rajput’s death.

During the probe, Chakraborty had claimed that she left Rajput’s house a week before the incident. However, her neighbour Dimple Thawani, in an interview had claimed that an eyewitness had seen Rajput dropping Chakraborty to her residence on June 13. Thawani had claimed that someone had informed her about this.



Chakraborty, in her complaint against Thawani to CBI, has claimed that the neighbour “made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false to mislead the investigation”.

Further, the actor has claimed this amounts to an offence under section 203 (giving false information) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The offences are serious, and the allegations were made on Republic TV channel without any basis,” she said in her letter to CBI, seeking action against Thawani.

The letter was sent a day after Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that they would make a list of people who gave misleading information about the incident. “We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media… with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty. We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations,” Maneshinde had said.

