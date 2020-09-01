Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues to question Rhea Chakraborty; ED quizzes Goa hotelier

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued to question actor Rhea Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in their probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea is at the centre of a controversy following the alleged death by suicide of Rajput, 34, on June 14. Rhea left her home at 10:30am on Monday to appear before CBI officials at the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz (East) and was questioned for nine-and-a-half hours.

The agency also quizzed Rhea’s brother Showik, Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, househelp Keshav Bachner, flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, and his former business manager Shruti Modi.

CBI officials, on condition of anonymity, said Rhea and the others were questioned about various financial transactions.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into money laundering allegations that have emerged in the case, questioned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya for around nine hours on Monday. Arya reached the ED office in Mumbai at 10:45am, after he was summoned for questioning. Arya runs Hotel Tamarind and Café Cotinga in Goa.

ED officials had last week visited Hotel Tamarind at Anjuna, a coastal village in north Goa, but found the property to be shut. They have stuck a notice on the door of the hotel, which according to officials has been shut since the lockdown restrictions were enforced in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Arya has also been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB had last Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Rhea, Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Modi and Arya under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Modi’s advocate Ashok Sarogi said, “Rajput was a very ambitious person, and was looking for various kinds of investments. He had called a meeting of his chartered accountant (CA), advocate and others on how he could utilise his money, and how he could save money for his future. My client has no role to play with respect to the drugs angle that has come up in the case. But it is certain that Rajput used to do drugs. There are WhatsApp chats in their closed group in which people were chatting about it, Sushant was also in the group. Modi had just joined work, around mid-July last year. They used to chat in the group and she was asked to forward the message to another person and it seems that it was regarding drugs, and Modi was not aware. But subsequently, when she got to know by end-July, she clearly told Rajput that she was not here for all these things, and had offered to quit her job.”

“Sushant told her that she will not be part of the WhatsApp group, and after that she did not get any messages related to drugs and was not part of it,” said Sarogi. “She quit the job after she fractured her leg in February. As of now, NCB has not called her for inquiry. ED has already questioned her.”

The NCB action came after the ED wrote to the agency, asking it to probe if drugs were supplied to Rajput and Rhea, who has been questioned multiple times by the latter.

Arya’s name cropped in Rhea’s WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. ED officials, however, have so far refused to divulge details of whether there were any financial transactions between Arya and Rajput, or Chakraborty or others named in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the central agency.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. After a two-week quiet, a controversy erupted over the death, as a Bihar police team constituted to probe the case on a complaint by the actor’s family alleged it got no cooperation from its Mumbai counterparts. The probe was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court, after it upheld the validity of the Bihar Police’s first information report (FIR) filed on the basis of a complaint by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, who has accused actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

Chakraborty, who has been questioned multiple times by the agencies, has denied all allegations levelled against her.