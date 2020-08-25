Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues to quiz staff, friend

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues to quiz staff, friend

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation into allegations of abetment in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is the fourth day...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:16 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation into allegations of abetment in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is the fourth day of the Central agency’s probe into the incident and it has not made any major breakthrough so far.

On Monday, CBI questioned members of Rajput’s staff, including cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, as well as Rajput’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani. The interviews were conducted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s guest house in Santacruz (East).

CBI officials also went to Rajput’s flat in Bandra with the four people who had been present in the apartment on the day Rajput died – Singh, Bachner, Pithani and Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant. This is the second time since Saturday that CBI has returned to Rajput’s home.

Another CBI team visited Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East) where Rajput had spent two months last year. A few employees of the resort were questioned. On Monday afternoon, a CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital and met the team of doctors who had conducted the autopsy.



Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and a case of accidental death was registered by Mumbai Police. The post-mortem report concluded Rajput had died by suicide. The probe into Rajput’s death was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court on August 19, after the court upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed in Patna by Rajput’s father, KK Singh. Singh accused actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds.

Chakraborty’s lawyer said she and her family have not received any summons from the CBI, so far, in connection with the case. “…If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency,” Satish Maneshinde said.

A senior CBI official said that after four days in Mumbai, CBI has not made any major breakthrough in the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 key dissenters ‘positive’ after Sonia’s statement
Aug 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Sibal withdraws statement after Rahul calls him
Aug 25, 2020 00:32 IST
7 hours of fireworks at CWC
Aug 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Patna HC asks health workers to call off strike, resume duty
Aug 25, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.