Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI summons 2 Mumbai Police officers

On Day 5 of its probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput , the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday summoned two Mumbai Police officers, inspector Bhushan Belnekar and sub-inspector Vaibhav Jagtap, for questioning.

While Belnekar was probing the case before it was transferred to CBI, Jagtap was present at Cooper Hospital during the post mortem of the actor’s body, said sources from Mumbai Police.

Belnekar and Jagtap are in quarantine after they were tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. “Belnekar was discharged from hospital a few days ago. But his reports came positive again and he is in quarantine,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Sources said the CBI is likely to summon senior police officers too in the case. Meanwhile. the central agency continued to question the late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar and house manager Samuel Miranda at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz (East).

On Monday, the CBI team questioned employees of Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East), where Rajput spent two months last year. The same afternoon, the team also visited Cooper Hospital and met the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and a case of accidental death was registered by Mumbai Police. The post-mortem report concluded Rajput died by suicide. The probe into Rajput’s death was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court on August 19, after the court upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed in Patna by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.