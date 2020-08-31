Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress, BJP continue to trade barbs over filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Sunday continued its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning its links with film producer Sandeep Ssingh, even as the latter party refuted all allegations as “fake” and a bid to divert the narrative in the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Ssingh’s name has surfaced in the Rajput death investigation.

When HT called Ssingh for a comment, his phone was switched off, and he had not responded to messages till the time of going to press.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant raised the issue of a ₹177-crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Ssingh, producer of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi, and the Gujarat government for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2019. In a series of tweets, Sawant had also alleged on Saturday that Ssingh had called the office of BJP’s Maharashtra unit 53 times between September 1 and December 23 last year.

“Every day there are revelations linking the BJP with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, specifically the party’s connection with Ssingh, who had made a biopic on PM Modi. Days after the making of this biopic, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani had signed a ₹177-crore MoU with Ssingh in 2019. Ssingh’s company was the only one called for the MOU. As per financial statements filed by Ssingh’s company, it had made a loss worth ₹4 lakh in 2019,” said Sawant on Sunday, tweeting that “BJP’s blue eyed boy” Ssingh’s company’s financials reflect a “sorry story”.

He questioned how a loss making company was going to raise ₹177 crore and whether this MOU was a quid pro quo in return for making of the biopic. “The truth behind this must come out, BJP must clarify. Further, days after Rajput’s death, Ssingh met a state BJP leader. The party must clarify who was the leader who met Ssingh and what was discussed at this meeting,” said Sawant, who had earlier written to state home minister Anil Deshmukh asking for Ssingh’s drug links to be probed.

Deshmukh on Saturday had said the government will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct the probe.

In Delhi, Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, too, raised the issue of the 53 calls made by Ssingh to the BJP’s Maharashtra unit office. “So, the question we ask is, who is the special person, the special protector, the special link, the special surkhsha chakra, as I said in Hindi, the special ‘Aaka’ who is taking responsibility for this person?” said Singhvi.

The BJP has refuted the allegations as “fake”. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “Why is he [Sawant] making the allegations now. For more than two months the probe was with Mumbai Police. This is just a diversionary tactic. We have no issues if they want to probe anyone even now,” said Bhatkhalkar.

In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Bhatkhalkar claimed that someone from within the state home department and one minister had exerted pressure to hide the political-Bollywood-drug nexus in the Rajput case. “Who in the state home department was acting to hide this nexus in the Rajput case and which minister exerted pressure on Mumbai Police to not call some actors for interrogation or demanded that they be asked only certain things? We have this information. I have written to the Union home minister Amit Shah to probe this,” said Bhatkhalkar.

Bhatkhalkar, however, did not name either the minister or the actors who the alleged person tried to shield. He also alleged that Deshmukh’s tweets and initial declaration within three hours of his death that the case was one of suicide “coloured the Mumbai police investigation”.

(With inputs from New Delhi)