Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager and even Johar, if need be, will be questioned in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh said Bhatt will be called for questioning on Monday and Johar’s manager will be called thereafter.

“Police will call Johar too if required. Summons have been sent to Kangana Ranaut for her statement in the case,” he said.

Police have already questioned more than 30 people from the film industry, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and director-producer Aaditya Chopra, among others.

Deshmukh had said last week there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently.

The state home minister had reacted after actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media demanding the probe be shifted to the central agency.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Police have said the actor died by suicide.

Deshmukh had said on June 15 the police were investigating the angle of professional rivalry if any.

The minster had also tweeted the alleged cause of “clinical depression owing to the profession rivalry” behind the death of the Dil Bechara actor were also being probed.

