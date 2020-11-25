Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NDPS court grants bail to two alleged drug peddlers

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NDPS court grants bail to two alleged drug peddlers

The special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday granted bail to two alleged peddlers Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra, booked in...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:47 IST

By Charul Shah,

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered an investigation into the illegal narcotics sales in the Bollywood. (Hindustan Times)

The special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday granted bail to two alleged peddlers Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra, booked in connection with a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Arneja was arrested on September 14 in connection with the case. Malhotra was arrested the next day, based on the Arneja’s statement in which he had claimed to have supplied drugs to Malhotra.

As per NCB’s case, Arneja had supplied drugs to several accused, including Kshitij Prasad. It is alleged that Arenja is “running a kitchen in a plush area of Mumbai and selling narcotics substances like weed, hash and mephedrone or MD to high profile individuals”.

Malhotra, a close friend of Showik Chakraborty, was allegedly providing drugs to Rajput.

The lawyer for the two accused, Taraq Sayyed, had argued that the case is based on the statement of a co-accused, and was therefore invalid. It was alleged that their names cropped up in the interrogation of other drug peddlers, and they were arrested, based on those statements.

Sayyed relied on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court (SC), which held that the confession statement of a co-accused, given before the investigating officer, cannot be taken as substantial evidence against the other accused. Considering this, the court granted bail to the two accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 25, 2020 00:04 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Bihar to ramp up Covid-19 testing, intensify checking for masks, penalize defaulters
Nov 25, 2020 00:46 IST
Farmers in Delhi haven’t got stubble solution yet, alleges BJP
Nov 25, 2020 00:28 IST
Delhi govt asks Centre to use bio-decomoposer in Punjab, Haryana
Nov 25, 2020 00:27 IST
Diwali pollution this year higher than 2019: DPCC
Nov 25, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.