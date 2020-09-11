Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NDPS court to decide on bail pleas of Rhea, Showik and others today

court to pass order on rhea bail plea today

Manish K Pathak

and Charul Shah

manish.pathak@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai

A special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, among others, on Friday. Rhea, Showik, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant, Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, were arrested by NCB for their alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Rajput’s death.

On Thursday, Atul Sarpande, the special public prosecutor appearing for NCB, opposed the bail plea of all accused on the grounds that the probe was at a crucial stage and releasing the accused on bail may hamper the probe. “We have opposed bail pleas because in this case the quantity of the drug is not important, instead, the gravity of the offence is more important. All the accused are connected to each other, are involved in the conspiracy, and cannot be separated from the case,” said Sarpande.

Rajendra Rathod, lawyer for Sawant, said, “We have argued for bail as the sections are bailable, and on the same sections Kaizan Ebrahim [another accused] was given bail. But NCB opposed the bail, saying that investigations are at a premature stage and evidence can be hampered.”

Meanwhile, Miranda, in his bail plea filed through advocate Subodh Desai, claimed that NCB in its search had recovered nothing incriminating from him, and argued that the case is based on the statement of the co-accused and the prosecution has nothing to corroborate the statement.

Rhea, in her plea, had stated that she was innocent and falsely implicated. Rhea and her brother Showik have been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act, which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

The defence raised issue of applicability of charges of section 27A of the NDPS Act against the two. In Rhea’s plea, the defence stated, “The allegations against the present accused would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantity of drug, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offender and hence the ingredients of section 27A of the NDPS Act are not made out in present facts and circumstances.”

Further, the defence had also alleged that even though the role attributed to Rhea and her brother Showik is identical to that of another accused, Kaizan Ebrahim, NCB selectively invoked charges of Section 27A only against Rhea and Showik. Ebrahim was released on provisional cash bail on the very first day of his remand by the magistrate court, the defence had pointed out.

The pleas were opposed by the prosecution, claiming all accused are connected and case of each accused cannot be looked in isolation. Sarpande, however, countered the argument and said that the agency will move court to cancel Ebrahim’s bail on Friday. Sarpande added that the agency had recovered 0.5 grams of hashish from him.

Objecting the allegation that the charges of section 27A of NDPS is not applicable, Sarpande contended, “As far as Rhea and Showik are concerned, they financed and arranged drugs. That is why they have been made accused in the case. This is a non-bailable offence, hence they should not be granted bail.”

On the allegation that no woman officer was present during Rhea’s interrogation, Sarpande said, “One woman officer of the NCB and one from Mumbai Police were present on the request of Rhea for protection. Rhea’s statement was recorded in front of them and they are witnesses in the statement.”