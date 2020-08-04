Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case not under Bihar police’s jurisdiction, says city police chief

Commissioner of police Param Bir Singh said on Monday that Bihar Police does not have jurisdiction to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in his Bandra home on June 14. He clarified that Mumbai Police has found no misappropriation of Rajput’s funds and his family had not mentioned they suspected anyone of foul play in the signed statements they gave to Mumbai Police on June 16. This is the first time Singh has commented on the matter.

At a press conference held on Monday, Singh said, “The law is clear. If the incident has not happened in our jurisdiction, we register a ‘zero’ first information report (FIR) and transfer it to the concerned state police. We do not know how Bihar police is investigating the case. They approached us and asked for some documents. We asked them under what section they were asking for the documents.” Singh added that Mumbai Police was taking legal opinion to understand if Bihar Police could also investigate the case.

Singh said the investigation was being handled in a professional manner by Bandra police, under the direct supervision of deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14 after which the police punchanama was conducted and the flat was sealed. On June 15, a team from the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories in Kalina and a team from Cooper Municipal General Hospital collect evidence from the flat, which was unsealed and handed over to Rajput’s family.

“The investigation is still going on. All the points at various stages including personal rivalry, financial distress and health-related issues have been verified. We have not spare anyone in the inquiry related to the incident and called every person and recorded their statement,” said Singh. He said that in the course of the investigation experts were consulted and gadgets, including phones, were examined.

So far, police have recorded the statements of 56 people including Rajput’s three sisters, brother in-law and others present in his house. Singh said the statements of Rajput’s family members, including his father, sisters and brother in-law, were recorded on June 16.

“No one expressed any suspicion on the actor’s death and had stated that it could be financial issues or issues related to his mental health had caused the unfortunate incident. It is the very first statement given by them which holds legal value because it is the uncorrupted version,” said Singh of statements given by Rajput’s family.

Later, members of Rajput’s family, including his sisters, had visited joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vinoy Kumar Chaubey and Trimukhe. “Even at that point, none of the family members expressed any suspicion,” said Singh.

Responding to rumours that have circulated around circumstances preceding Rajput’s death, Singh said there was no evidence of a party in the actor’s home on June 13 or June 14. “We have examined CCTV [closed circuit television] footage of the building and recorded statements of every member in the house, but we have not found any evidence of any party being held in his apartment,” said Singh.

The police commissioner also clarified that so far, no connection has been found between Rajput’s death and that of Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian, who also died by suicide. An investigation into Salian’s death is also underway.

“Disha Salian died between the night of June 8 and June 9, and we have recorded statements of the six people present at the party, and also of Salian’s parents. None of them have expressed any suspicion. We have also examined CCTV footage of the apartment and nobody apart from the six people including her fiancé was present,” said Singh, adding that Salian and Rajput had met in March, but the meeting is not significant to either of their suicides. However, Singh said Rajput may have been “emotionally disturbed” by the articles that he read online that linked him to Salian’s death.

Singh further said that prior to his death, Rajput would regularly look himself up on Google. He also searched for “painless death”. “We are in touch with the five doctors whom he consulted and was under treatment. We are also in touch with chartered accountant,” said Singh.

Singh said so far, Mumbai Police has not found any misappropriation with respect to Rajput’s finances. “There was around Rs 18 crore in his account and the account still has around Rs 4.5 crore. We have not found any transaction to Rhea Chakraborty’s account. We have also found detailed transaction on where the remaining money was found. But we are still conducting a detailed inquiry into each of the transactions,” said Singh.