Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Over 80k fake accounts created to discredit Mumbai police probe

Over 80,000 fake accounts were created on various social media platforms on June 14 to discredit Mumbai police and Maharashtra government over the ongoing investigation into the death of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai police commissioner has asked the cyber cell to investigate and register cases under the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai police’s cyber unit has made a report where it has been found that posts were uploaded on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” said a senior IPS officer.

“The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus. This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Param Bir Singh, Mumbai police commissioner.

Reacting to reports of AIIMS having ruled out the possibility of murder, Singh said, “We had investigated this case very professionally. The CBI had created a panel of AIIMS doctors who have justified our investigation and the findings of Cooper hospital and forensic laboratory. Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation still many have criticized the investigation.”