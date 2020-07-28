Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: CEO of Dharma productions quizzed

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CEO of Dharma productions quizzed

Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer of Dharma Productions, in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:42 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer of Dharma Productions, in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

According to Bandra police, Mehta was called to Amboli police station, and questioned for close to four hours. He reached Amboli around 11am and left around 3pm. He was asked to bring the company’s contract copy with Rajput for the movie Drive. Before Mehta, police had recorded statements of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at Santacruz police station and filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films Aditya Chopra at Versova police station. Police will now question filmmaker Karan Johar. “We will record Johar’s statement in connection with the ongoing investigation,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9).

According to a senior police officer, they have recorded statements of 45 people, but have not found anything suspicious so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t taunt people who are happy on social media: Gauahar Khan
Jul 29, 2020 01:48 IST
Disclosing names of Covid-19 patients puts them at risk of victimisation: HC
Jul 29, 2020 01:46 IST
State differs monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to September 7
Jul 29, 2020 01:45 IST
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Jul 29, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.