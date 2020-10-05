Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Citing AIIMS report, Shiv Sena slams critics of Mumbai police

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Citing AIIMS report, Shiv Sena slams critics of Mumbai police

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the team dismissed the claims of “poisoning and strangling” made in the case of Rajput’s death

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:23 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Monday cited a report of a team of forensic experts from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out murder in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and slammed those who targeted the Mumbai Police over its investigations in the case. It also sought an apology for those who “maligned” Maharashtra over the death. The Sena asked the Maharashtra government to file a defamation suit against those who “deliberately defamed” the state government as part of a “conspiracy” against the ruling alliance.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the team dismissed the claims of “poisoning and strangling” made in the case of Rajput’s death.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Congress, BJP trade barbs

“The truth ultimately comes out and this is what exactly happened when Dr Sudhir Gupta, who heads the Forensic Department [of AIIMS], declared it as a suicide. Dr Gupta does not belong to the Shiv Sena’s medical wing neither is he connected to Mumbai. In fact, AIIMS enjoys such a good reputation that even [Union] home minister Amit Shah regularly visits it,” said Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamna, in an editorial. It said this confirmed the Mumbai Police were a doing a professional job and was subject to unjust ridicule.

The editorial said Rajput’s family was used by some vested interests for their narrow political agenda. It added for this former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, who has since quit to join the ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), was seen running his agenda. “The Bihar elections did not have any issue and hence [chief minister] Nitish Kumar and other politicians latched on this issue. Gupteshwar Pandey also played along and finally joined Nitish Kumar’s party. He has in fact defamed the uniform. It is surprising now he has not uttered a single work condemning the Hathras rape incident,” said the editorial.



The Sena said the experts’ opinion proves the late actor used to consume drugs and that was the reason why his partner, Rhea Chakraborty, is now in prison. “Had the law allowed, then even the deceased Sushant Singh would have been tried for the consumption of drugs.”

The Mumbai Police were criticised for the mishandling the investigations. The Bihar Police also took up the case before the Supreme Court handed it over the case to the CBI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Oct 05, 2020 12:25 IST
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 12:34 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
Oct 05, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

Study finds how brain helps us navigate social differences
Oct 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s name inked on chest
Oct 05, 2020 13:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news
Oct 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP move to go solo could prove to be a double-edged sword
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.