Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court restrains people from ‘dragging’ Arbaaz Khan’s name

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court restrains people from ‘dragging’ Arbaaz Khan’s name

Along with the defamation suit, Khan had also sought that they be restrained from publication of any comment against him in this regard and also sought direction to withdraw the existing comments

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:03 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Arbaaz Khan had filed a defamation suit last week. (HT file)

A Mumbai civil court has restrained Delhi-based media professional Sakshi Bhandari, lawyer Vibhor Anand and other unknown persons from posting comments linking actor Arbaaz Khan with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

The court order came on Monday. Khan had moved a defamation suit before the city civil court, Mumbai, last week against Bhandari, Anand and other unknown persons for dragging his name in the alleged conspiracy theory behind the deaths.

Along with the defamation suit, he had also sought to restrain them from posting or publishing any comment against him in this regard and also sought direction that existing comments be withdrawn.

The actor has also made all the social media networks and micro blogging sites -- Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Google -- where the contents alleging his involvement in the deaths were published, party to the suit.



Soon after Rajput’s death on June 14, several conspiracy theories were floated; one of them being its link to Salian’s death on June 8. Another one alleged that Khan was involved in both the deaths.

In their posts on several social media platforms, Anand and Bhandari also published the same, prompting Khan’s action.

In their arguments, lawyers for social media companies claimed that they were wrongly added as parties to the suit. The court has granted them two weeks to submit their detailed reply.

Meanwhile, till further hearing, the court also restrained Bhandari, Anand and any other person from posting any contents naming Khan in the conspiracy theories. The court has also asked the social media companies to take steps for withdrawal of the comments posted against Khan and his family.

