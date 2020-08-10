Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED questions Rhea Chakraborty again for 10 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for over ten hours in the case of money laundering registered in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Chakraborty, 28, had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with Rajput at the time of his death. This is the second time Chakraborty has been questioned by ED following allegations by Rajput’s father that Chakraborty abetted Rajput’s suspected suicide and misappropriated his funds.

On Monday, Chakraborty arrived at the Central agency’s office at Ballard Estate at around 11.30 am. She was accompanied by her father Indrajeet and brother Showik. Later, her manager Shruti Modi also arrived at the ED office. A few hours later, Rajput’s friend and flatmate Sidhharth Pithani also reached the ED office for questioning.

Chakraborty and her family were questioned for over nine hours and left the ED office at around 9pm. Sources in ED said the questioning was focused around Chakraborty’s income, expenditures, investments, business and professional deals. Details of properties in Khar and Navi Mumbai linked to Chakraborty as well as dealings of the companies that she and her family had established with Rajput were under scrutiny. Her statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED’s investigation has focused on a possible mismatch between Chakraborty’s income and expenditures. Sources said questions were raised about a flat she owns in Khar. Chakraborty told investigators that the property is valued at ₹84 lakh and to purchase it, she took a home loan of ₹60 lakh. Chakraborty has maintained she is innocent and she has denied using Rajput’s money for any of her investments, officials said.

Chakraborty had initially refused to appear before the agency, citing an appeal pending before the Supreme Court. However, she later produced herself before ED investigators on Friday and again on Monday. Officials said she had responded to most of their questions.

Rhea’s manager Shruti Modi left ED office at around 10.30pm. At the time of going to press Rajput’s close friend Sidhharth Pithani was still being questioned at the ED office.

Previously, Chakraborty’s brother Showik, who is a director at two companies reportedly owned by Rajput, was questioned for approximately 18 hours by ED.

On July 31, ED filed a case on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Bihar Police. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, who accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput’s suspected suicide and misappropriating his funds. Singh alleged close to ₹15 crore had been transferred from Rajput’s account to unknown persons and that Rajput’s credit cards were linked to Chakraborty.

On the request of the Bihar government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe in the matter of Rajput’s death and named Chakraborty, Showik and four other family members of Chakraborty, as accused along with other unknown persons.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14 and a case of accidental death was registered by Bandra Police, which is conducting a parallel investigation into the actor’s death. According to the post-mortem report, Rajput’s death was due to asphyxia and there were no indications of foul play.