Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more accused

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more accused



Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:02 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another accused, Jai Madhok, on Thursday in connection with the drug angle the agency is probing in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “Madhok is a peddler and distributor of cocaine and hashish. His name was mentioned in various statements of drug peddlers recorded in the case. He is directly involved in drug peddling and distribution.”

The agency has till now arrested 21 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, in the case. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7.

