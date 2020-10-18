Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests South African national in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested a South African national, Agisilaos Demetriades, with small quantities of drugs in connection with drug case into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). The accused is the brother of a Bollywood actor’s girlfriend. Demetriades was in constant touch with several drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in the SSR case, said NCB officers.

Mumbai zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the arrest.

Following a tip-off, the Mumbai NCB team raided a resort at Lonavala and arrested Demetriades. He was staying with his fiancé. NCB recovered 0.8 gram black colour sticky substance purported to be charas. The agency also conducted a search at his residence in Khar and recovered Alprazolam tablets, said an NCB officer.

After checking his call records, it was found that he had contacted Anuj Keswani and Dwayne, both of whom have been arrested in the SSR case. Demetriades said he had supplied drugs to Kaizan Ibrahim. An NCB officer said, “Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.”

Demetriades was produced before a court and has been remanded in NCB custody for three days. The agency has so far arrested 23 people including actor Chakraborty and her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar among others. Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 7 while her brother is still in jail.

On October 15, NCB arrested Jai Madhok, a management professional and drug peddler who dealt in cocaine and hashish. Madhok’s name came up during various statements of drug peddlers recorded in the case.

Madhok was involved in cocaine and hashish consumption as well as distribution, along with Dharma Productions’ former executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Ankush Arenja, both were earlier arrested in the SSR case. Madhok has direct links with Nigerian nationals and procured cocaine for himself and also distributed the contraband to his friends.

During interrogation, Madhok said he was in touch with Sam alias Rahil Vishram who used to supply hashish to him. He then supplied the hashish to his few friends to earn money. When NCB officers checked Madhok’s financial transactions, they found that he had made many transactions for payment of drugs.

Last month, NCB recorded statements of Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Statement of Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was also recorded. The agency is probing the drug angle into Rajput’s death. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.