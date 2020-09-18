Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB detains four persons from Mumbai, Thane

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB detains four persons from Mumbai, Thane

The NCB has also seized drugs and cash worth Rs 4.36 lakh on Thursday as part of its ongoing probe into alleged drug angle to the Bollywood actor’s death

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:37 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

NCB has arrested 18 people till date. They include Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and his friend Suryadeep Malhotra. (HT file)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said it detained four people from Mumbai and Thane and seized drugs and cash worth Rs 4.36 lakh on Thursday as part of its ongoing probe into alleged drug angle to the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The accused were detained after their names cropped up during interrogation of arrested accused Ankush Arenja alias Arneja, said NCB officials.

Also read: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case

“One suspect Rahil Arafat Vishra alias Sam has been detained in connection with alleged drug angle to Sushant Singh Rajput case while other three suspects Rohan Talwar, Nogthoung and Vishal Salve have been detained in separate cases of NDPS [Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances] Act,” said NCB’s deputy director, KPS Malhotra.

“Based on Arenja’s statement that Rahil had supplied hashish to him, a team of NCB officials raided his residence in Versova on Thursday, and seized 928 grams of hashish and cash worth Rs 4.36 lakh.”



Arenja’s questioning led NCB to Rohan Talwar. “Rohan Talwar is involved with Arenja, and raids were conducted at Talwar’s residence in Powai. We recovered 10 grams of marijuana,” said Malhotra.

Talwar’s questioning led NCB to Nogthoung who was intercepted in Thane. NCB officials allegedly recovered 370 grams of marijuana from him. Nogthong revealed the name of another suspect Vishal Salve who was also intercepted in Thane and NCB allegedly found 110 grams of marijuana in his possession, said Malhotra.

“We have detained Rahil, Rohan Talwar, Nogthong, and Vishal Salve, and are questioning them to get more information regarding drug syndicates in the city and also to find out who are the main supplier of drugs,” said Malhotra.

NCB has till now arrested 18 accused in the case. They include Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and his friend Suryadeep Malhotra.

