Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB quizzes Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager in Mumbai

Actor Rakul Preet Singh as well as Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Friday joined the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) investigation at the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) guest house in Colaba. The agency is probing into the drug angle related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

Singh was questioned for around four hours, while Prakash was at the NCB office for seven hours. Singh’s name cropped up during the interrogation of actor Rhea Chakraborty. Prakash was summoned after her name came up during the questioning of Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, on the basis of chats submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing the financial angle in the 34-year-old actor’s death.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “Singh and Prakash joined the investigation on Friday. NCB has summoned Prakash again for questioning again on Saturday”.

Meanwhile, film executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was taken for questioning to the agency’s office.

Till the time of going to press, the agency had not concluded the questioning of Prasad and assistant director Anubhav Chopra.

Prasad and Chopra’s name came up during the interrogation of Powai hotelier Ankush Arneja, an alleged drug peddler, who was arrested by NCB on September 13. NCB had recovered 42 grams of hashish and cash ₹1.12 lakh from his Powai home. Arneja is accused of selling drugs to high-profile individuals.

One of the chats found by NCB revealed that Saha, Prakash and Padukone had allegedly discussed about procuring drugs, said officers. Padukone has been summoned for investigation on Saturday, added an officer. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will also join the investigation on Saturday after their names cropped up in Chakraborty’s statements, the officer added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has clarified on the “chats” being leaked for investigations and doing the rounds on social media and news channels.

“WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp. It’s important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp doesn’t have access to your message content. WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson.