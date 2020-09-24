Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday started recording another set of statements of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant at Taloja Prison.

NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development. NCB reached Taloja Prison after obtaining permission from a special court constituted to try cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday morning.

“We wanted to confront the two with certain revelations that have come to our knowledge during the course of further investigation. We, however, cannot disclose all facts at this stage,” said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

Dipesh Sawant was arrested by NCB on September 5, for allegedly procuring and handling drugs for Rajput. Meanwhile Showik was arrested on September 4. They were in NCB custody till September 9 and were remanded to judicial custody thereafter till October 6.

Showik was arrested based on the statement of Abdel Basit Parihar. Parihar had claimed that he used to procure drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim, who have been arrested, on Showik’s instruction. The NCB claimed that Showik, during questioning, had revealed the names of several Bollywood celebrities who used drugs as well as drug peddlers.

Further, Parihar and Ebrahim had also revealed Sawant’s involvement in the case. Sawant also claimed that he got the contacts of drug peddlers from Showik.

Showik, in his statement before the agency, revealed that, “He used to facilitate the delivery of the drugs through Parihar by Ebrahim and Zaid. These deliveries used to be received by aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea and even sometimes payments and choice of drug was confirmed from her,” the agency had submitted in its application, revealing the role of Showik and Rhea after Rhea’s arrest on September 8, seeking her judicial custody.