Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will issue summons to actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:05 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will issue summons to actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week.”

Khan, Singh and Khambatta had not responded to HT’s calls and messages till the time of going to press.

The agency will summon them under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after they were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 9 before being arrested, NCB officials said.

Chakraborty has named the three in her statement, confirmed Malhotra. However, the context in which their names were taken is not clear yet. “Their roles can’t be given right now,” Malhotra said.

Rhea, who is presently lodged in Byculla Jail, had, however, retracted her statements. A special NDPS court had on September 11 rejected bail pleas filed by Rhea and her brother Showik.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Sep 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Sep 22, 2020 00:20 IST

latest news

Covid losses: Major cuts expected in Panjab University’s revised budget for 2020-21
Sep 22, 2020 00:56 IST
Meghalaya schools reopen in staggered manner, attendance sparse
Sep 22, 2020 00:44 IST
After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today
Sep 22, 2020 00:37 IST
ITBP ties up with Uttarakhand govt to promote adventure tourism at Tehri Lake
Sep 22, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.