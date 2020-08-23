Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI records trio’s statements

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI records trio’s statements

After questioning for four hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) team on Sunday recorded statements of three main witnesses, Neeraj Singh, Siddharth Pithani and...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:41 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

After questioning for four hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) team on Sunday recorded statements of three main witnesses, Neeraj Singh, Siddharth Pithani and Dipesh Sawant, in DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz (East), in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On June 14, the day Rajput died, only four people were present in the Bandra house – his helps/cooks Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachner and Dipesh Sawant, and roommate and art manager Siddharth Pithani.

According to sources, the trio was questioned from 10am to 2pm. Around 2.30pm, the team, forensic experts and three witnesses reached the actor’s residence to recreate the sequence of events on the day the actor died. CBI wanted to verify the witnesses’ presence and movement that day. They carried a dummy, with height and weight similar to that of the actor, said a source.

CBI team was inside the flat for more than three hours, searching for evidence. They collected the entry register from the security guard and recorded video of the entire building and left around 6pm. Another CBI team visited Bandra police station around 6pm to collect a few papers. A source said the team will visit a resort at Andheri (East) to inquire about Rajput’s meeting with a priest on a few occasions for spiritual healing.



On Saturday, a group of forensic experts and CBI officials visited Rajput’s home to recreate the incident in the presence of Pithani and Neeraj. The officials also visited Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who conducted the post-mortem.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP rejects report that ex-CJI Gogoi is party CM pick
Aug 23, 2020 23:49 IST
Education department extends deadline for part 2 of FYJC application
Aug 23, 2020 23:49 IST
Locals not consulted on Bhagirathi plan: Experts
Aug 23, 2020 23:49 IST
Pune jeweller booked for duping another jeweller of ₹2.89 crore
Aug 23, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.