Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ED takes Rhea Chakraborty’s father to check family’s bank locker in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Indrajeet Chakraborty, to access his family’s bank lockers to probe possible money laundering in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Indrajeet, who had sought police protection to be escorted to the bank, was taken to the Vakola branch of Axis Bank at 2.30pm and he returned to the family’s home in Santacruz at 9.30pm. He was summoned specifically with the locker keys, said ED officials, who were present at the bank.

The central agency had, on July 31, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on July 28 by the Bihar police on basis of a complaint by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against Rhea.

Earlier on August 10, ED had questioned Rhea, Indrajeet and her brother, Showik Chakraborty. Later, her manager, Shruti Modi, and Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani, too, were questioned.

Investigators had extracted information into the formation of four companies by Rajput and Chakraborty, and her family. Two of these companies were registered, while the other two were under the process of being registered. Investigators wanted to understand the terms mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the formation of these companies to understand how the profit sharing was designed.

ED sources said Rhea had responded to all questions, but could not divulge details of the exact sequence of events. ED has also questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Chakraborty’s chartered accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah, and Rajput’s CA Sandeep Sridhar in the case.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide.

The probe was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Supreme Court, after it upheld the validity of the Bihar Police’s FIR.

The CBI started questioning Showik since Thursday noon, and at the time of going to press, he was still being quizzed. The agency also continued questioning Rajput’s cook, Neeraj Singh, domestic help, Keshav Bachner, and Pithani.