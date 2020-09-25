Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB probe illegal; witch-hunt by 3 Central agencies, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer tells Bombay HC

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB probe illegal; witch-hunt by 3 Central agencies, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer tells Bombay HC

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday claimed before the Bombay high court (HC) that a “witch...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:15 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday claimed before the Bombay high court (HC) that a “witch hunt” has been unleashed against her by investigating agencies. She also argued that the investigation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was “illegal” as it had no jurisdiction to investigate the drug links to the death of Rajput.

Counsel for the 28-year-old actor and her brother Showik, advocate Satish Maneshinde, submitted that the drug related case should also have been entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Arguing Rhea and Showik’s bail applications, Maneshinde pointed out that on August 19 the SC had directed that all cases relating to the death of Rajput should be transferred for investigation to CBI, and since the drug trail was also linked, this case should also have been transferred to CBI.

Maneshinde maintained that the offences attributed by the NCB to Rhea and Showik were bailable, as admittedly those are related to small quantities and stringent provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), 1985, like Section 27A (financing illicit trafficking of drugs or harbours offenders), were not applicable.

In her application, Rhea also claimed that a witch-hunt has been started against her by engaging three central agencies for investigating cases, but two of those agencies — CBI and ED — have till date found no evidence against her or her family.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who represented the NCB, said they will reply to all the arguments advanced on behalf of the Chakraborty siblings. He, however, sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the bail applications. Justice Sarang Kotwal posted the bail applications for further hearing on September 29.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 23:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Sep 25, 2020 00:36 IST

latest news

Environment group challenges green clearance renewal request for Navi Mumbai International Airport
Sep 25, 2020 00:43 IST
UTI AMC’s public offering to finally hit
Sep 25, 2020 00:37 IST
11-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh becomes leopard’s second victim in 3 days
Sep 25, 2020 00:35 IST
PU teachers’ body election postponed
Sep 25, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.