Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB probe illegal; witch-hunt by 3 Central agencies, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer tells Bombay HC

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday claimed before the Bombay high court (HC) that a “witch hunt” has been unleashed against her by investigating agencies. She also argued that the investigation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was “illegal” as it had no jurisdiction to investigate the drug links to the death of Rajput.

Counsel for the 28-year-old actor and her brother Showik, advocate Satish Maneshinde, submitted that the drug related case should also have been entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Arguing Rhea and Showik’s bail applications, Maneshinde pointed out that on August 19 the SC had directed that all cases relating to the death of Rajput should be transferred for investigation to CBI, and since the drug trail was also linked, this case should also have been transferred to CBI.

Maneshinde maintained that the offences attributed by the NCB to Rhea and Showik were bailable, as admittedly those are related to small quantities and stringent provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), 1985, like Section 27A (financing illicit trafficking of drugs or harbours offenders), were not applicable.

In her application, Rhea also claimed that a witch-hunt has been started against her by engaging three central agencies for investigating cases, but two of those agencies — CBI and ED — have till date found no evidence against her or her family.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who represented the NCB, said they will reply to all the arguments advanced on behalf of the Chakraborty siblings. He, however, sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the bail applications. Justice Sarang Kotwal posted the bail applications for further hearing on September 29.