Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI again, Gaurav Arya reaches ED office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue to question actor Rhea Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Rhea is at the centre of a controversy following the alleged death by suicide of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Rhea left her home at 10:30 am on Monday to appear before CBI officials at the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz (East).

On Sunday, CBI questioned Rhea face-to-face with Rajput’s roommate and creative director Siddharth Pithani, and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

Gaurav Arya, a Goa-based hotelier, also reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai at 10:45 am.

Earlier on Friday, ED had asked Arya to join the probe in connection with Rajput’s death and alleged money laundering, wherein Rhea and her family members have been accused by the late actor’s father, KK Singh.