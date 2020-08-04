Sushant Singh Rajput death: Row erupts over Bihar cop being quarantined

After facing allegations of forcing Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari into quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified on Monday that it has guided Tiwari to file an exemption.

On Sunday, when Tiwari reached Mumbai to investigate a case filed in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar’s director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey had alleged BMC had forced Tiwari into quarantine and that Tiwari had been denied accommodation. Pandey tweeted, “IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request...”.

However, BMC in its statement clarified that its team had been following standard guidelines. “BMC received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon (East). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines. Accordingly, BMC team approached him at the guesthouse yesterday evening [Sunday],” said BMC in its statement.

The statement went on to clarify Tiwari has been guided to apply for exemption from quarantine. “The team explained to him the entire procedure applicable to a domestic air traveller, including home quarantine, which is fixed by the state government notification dated May 25, 2020. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM [Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai] for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the state government notification,” it said.

BMC did not comment on why four officers who had come to Mumbai from Bihar on July 27, in connection with the same case, had not been quarantined.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on Monday, “It is really strange why Maharashtra government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar police to perform their duties. The movement of officers doing official public service can’t be stopped by putting them in quarantine in these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic. A medical team from Kerala visited Mumbai, UP police came to investigate Vikas Dubey case, a team from Bihar police is already working since 4 days but none of them was quarantined then why only an SP rank officer is treated differently?”

Fadnavis added, “Instead of solving the mystery of #SushantSinghRajput’s death, such behaviour will only result in huge public outcry and disbelief amongst people about the investigation in the case.’’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya also said, “The Circular DMU/2020CR of 25 May, categorically stated that no home quarantine for a person intending to stay in Mumbai for less than 7 days and government servants are given an exemption for such govt work. All such government officials have been, are exempted since 25 May.”