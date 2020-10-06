Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

In her complaint, Rhea Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the NDPS Act

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:57 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death. (HT Archive)

Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have moved the Bombay high court to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police on September 7, 2020.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death.

In her complaint, Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended



In the petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters have contended that no criminality could be attributed to them since the complaint was solely based on medicines prescribed by a doctor, and therefore liable to be struck down in view of a particular Supreme Court judgment.



They have also contended that the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies and there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint—the medicines were prescribed on June 8, 2020, the day Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7, 2020.

Advocate Madhav Thorat said the sisters have also sought interim orders to restrain the Central Bureau of Investigation, to whom the case has been handed over by the Maharashtra government, from taking any coercive steps against them.

The petition will come up for hearing before a bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on October 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Oct 06, 2020 08:44 IST
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Oct 06, 2020 09:42 IST
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 06, 2020 10:07 IST
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Oct 06, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

6 feet distance not enough to prevent Covid-19 spread, says US CDC
Oct 06, 2020 10:13 IST
Premature relaxation of safety measures undermines gains against Covid
Oct 06, 2020 10:13 IST
Carreño Busta, Djokovic get rematch in Paris
Oct 06, 2020 10:12 IST
Pompeo and his Japanese counterpart to lead initiative to counter China’s growing power
Oct 06, 2020 10:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.