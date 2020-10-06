Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death. (HT Archive)

Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have moved the Bombay high court to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police on September 7, 2020.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death.

In her complaint, Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In the petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters have contended that no criminality could be attributed to them since the complaint was solely based on medicines prescribed by a doctor, and therefore liable to be struck down in view of a particular Supreme Court judgment.

They have also contended that the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies and there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint—the medicines were prescribed on June 8, 2020, the day Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7, 2020.

Advocate Madhav Thorat said the sisters have also sought interim orders to restrain the Central Bureau of Investigation, to whom the case has been handed over by the Maharashtra government, from taking any coercive steps against them.

The petition will come up for hearing before a bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on October 6.