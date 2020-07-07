Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Bandra police record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday recorded his statement with Bandra police in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On June 14, the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment, following which a detailed probe was ordered to find the cause.

The Mumbai Police till now has recorded statements of 28 people including Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, employees of Yash Raj Films among others.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police of zone 9, said,” We have called Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement, in connection with ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”