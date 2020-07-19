Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Statement of film-maker Aditya Chopra recorded

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Statement of film-maker Aditya Chopra recorded

Aditya Chopra, film-maker and chairman of Yash Raj Films, on Saturday recorded his statement with the Bandra police, in connection with last month’s death of actor Sushant...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:24 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Aditya Chopra, film-maker and chairman of Yash Raj Films, on Saturday recorded his statement with the Bandra police, in connection with last month’s death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bandra police called him to Versova police station where they recorded his statement, which took over three hours.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, said, “We have recorded his statement in an ongoing investigation of Sushant’s death.”

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, following which a detailed probe was ordered to find the cause. Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of 36 people, including his cook Neeraj Singh, househelp Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnath Murti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films, among others.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 outbreak: Mumbai stable, other districts in Maharashtra cause for concern
Jul 19, 2020 01:04 IST
Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing in Maharashtra
Jul 19, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra’s coronavirus fight enters battle mode as cases cross 3-lakh mark
Jul 19, 2020 01:00 IST
12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.