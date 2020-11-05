Sushant Singh Rajput’s’s sisters claim Rhea Chakraborty filed false FIR, seek prosecution against her

Reiterating that Rhea Chakraborty had levelled false and malicious allegations against them, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters have sought prosecution of the 28-year-old actor for filing a false police complaint.

In their rejoinder to the affidavit filed by Chakraborty, Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have claimed that the actor has levelled unfounded allegations against them based on unsubstantiated facts, with the ulterior motive to wreak vengeance for the offence registered against her at Patna in connection with Rajput’s untimely death.

Rajput’s sisters have claimed that Bandra police hurriedly registered the offence against them based on the false complaint lodged by Chakraborty on September 7. Had the police conducted a preliminary inquiry, they would not have registered the first information report (FIR).

In her complaint, Chakraborty has alleged that Priyanka had, on June 8, sent Rajput prescriptions given by cardiologist Dr Tarun Kumar, attached to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, for medicines containing psychotropic substances controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The same were prescribed without Kumar examining the actor, and consumption of the psychotropic substances “may have caused and contributed to the suicidal death of the actor”.

In this regard, Rajput’s sisters have, in their rejoinder, stated that there was absolutely no material to indicate that the medicines were procured and administered to anyone, and therefore, Chakraborty’s complaint was based on speculations.

Chakraborty had filed the affidavit in reply to a petition filed by Rajput’s sisters for quashing of the FIR registered by Bandra police on September 7 – a day before the actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In the petition, filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters have claimed that the medicines prescribed for the deceased actor were not banned and the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India on April 11, 2020, for telemedicine allow the medicines to be prescribed to a patient even at the first consultation.

Their petition stated that a bare perusal of the complaint along with the FIR showed that the statements made therein do not make out any cognisable offence. It added that lodging of the complaint by Chakraborty was nothing but a feeble attempt on her part to scuttle the investigations against her by NCB and blame Rajput’s family members for his suicide, as she was on the verge of being arrested by NCB.

CBI has supported the sisters by terming Chakraborty’s allegations as “mostly presumptive and speculative in nature” and also claimed that the FIR was “visited and bad in law” for being the second FIR on the same cause of action.

Chakraborty, on her part, has asserted that the FIR registered at Bandra police station at her behest, was required to be investigated thoroughly, as Rajput has ended his life barely within a week of receiving these prescriptions.