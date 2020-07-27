Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt quizzed for 2.5 hours

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt quizzed for 2.5 hours

The Bandra Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. Rajput, 34, was found dead in...

The Bandra Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. State home minister Anil Deshmukh had, tweeted on June 15, the police were investigating “clinical depression owing to professional rivalry”.

According to Bandra police officials, Bhatt was called to the Santacruz police station, and questioned for close to two-and-a-half hours. On Sunday, Deshmukh had said that Bhatt would be questioned in the case.

Before Bhatt, police had called filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films Aditya Chopra at Versova police station to record his statement. Police have recorded statements of 45 people, including Rajput’s cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films, among others.



Deshmukh had last week said there was no need for a CBI probe into the case. He had reacted after actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media, demanding the probe be shifted to the agency.

