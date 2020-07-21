Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police record journalist’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police record journalist’s statement

The Bandra police on Tuesday recorded the statement of journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Masand is the...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:08 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT PHOTO)

The Bandra police on Tuesday recorded the statement of journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Masand is the third journalist whose statement has been recorded in this case.

Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14, after which the state ordered a detailed inquiry to find the reason. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police of zone 9, said, “We are recording his statement in connection with Rajput’s case.”

On Monday, Bandra police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist. “Rajput was consulting them since November 2019,” Trimukhe said. The officer said they have recorded statements of more than 40 people so far, including his cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films, among others.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MLAs’ disqualification: HC to decide on July 24
Jul 22, 2020 00:13 IST
Infra to hit 1.2K trees: ‘How can we send objections during lockdown?’
Jul 22, 2020 00:12 IST
Amid tensions with China, Esper hails India-US security ties
Jul 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Delhi govt orders legal proceedings against DU over GBs in funded colleges
Jul 22, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.