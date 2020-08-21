Swachh Survekshan 2020: Maha 2nd cleanest state; Navi Mumbai is 3rd among cities

Maharashtra was on Thursday ranked the second-cleanest state in the country in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan 2020 — a survey to rank cleanest cities of India — bagging the highest number of awards for the third consecutive year. Mumbai, however, was ranked 35th nationwide (out of 47 cities with a population over 10 lakh), a relatively poorer performance from last year’s 49th (out of 100 cities with a population over one lakh). Chhattisgarh was given the ‘Cleanest State’ award in the category of states having more than 100 urban local bodies, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for a fourth straight year. Mumbai’s satellite town Navi Mumbai improved its performance from last year’s seventh position to become the third-cleanest city in the country.

State urban development minister Eknath Shinde said the state performed a “hat-trick” by securing most awards for a third year in a row, with four from the 12 nation-wide categories and 13 from various other categories.

Chandrapur was another city from Maharashtra to feature in the top 10, securing the ninth spot. Thane was ranked 31st, while Pune ranked 36th and Nagpur was 44th on the list. The fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country — were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in which 129 awards were given in different categories.

As per the final results, Mumbai scored 3,106.39 out of the total of 6,000 marks. In 2019, the city had scored 3,277 out of 5,000. Over 2.8 lakh citizens from the city gave feedback in this year’s survey, data said. The Swachh Survekshan ranks cities across the country in the categories of cleanliness and sanitation on four parameters— direct observations, citizen feedback, service-level progress and certification — with 1,500 marks allotted for each category.

In the category of smaller cities, with a population of below 1 lakh, three cities from Maharashtra bagged the top three spots. Karad (Satara), Saswad (Pune), and Lonavla (Raigad) were the top three cleanest towns, while 17 other towns from Maharashtra features in the category.

“From the 12 national categories, Maharashtra has got four awards, the most by a state. In the 100 Amrut Cities list, 31 cities from Maharashtra have featured in the ranking. While in the non-Amrut cities list, 20 cities and towns out of total 25 are from Maharashtra. It is a big achievement. Besides that, Maharashtra is the second cleanest state in India. This is a matter of immense pride for us. The entire state is now open defecation free. Of them, 216 are certified ODF+ and 116 are certified ODF++ [as per the sanitation protocol of the MoHUA,” Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.

(with inputs from agencies)