Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Tansa becomes fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

Tansa becomes fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

The Tansa Lake located in Shahpur in Thane district, which is among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, began to overflow at 7.05pm on Thursday. This is the fourth lake to...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Tansa Lake located in Shahpur in Thane district, which is among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, began to overflow at 7.05pm on Thursday. This is the fourth lake to overflow this monsoon. Earlier, Tulsi and Vehar lakes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) had overflowed, followed by Modak Sagar lake. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet taken a decision on revoking the 10% water cut , after it had earlier said it will re-examine the 10% cut once the lake levels cross 90%.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai’s lake levels are at 90.88%, in comparison to 94.91% on the same day in 2019, and 93.91% in 2018. The seven lakes have 1,315,423 million litres of useful water content.

On Friday, the water cut in Mumbai was reduced to 10%, from the earlier 20% imposed on August 5 due to low rainfall in catchment areas. BMC announced this decision on Wednesday, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85% mark.

In the past years, the Tansa lake started overflowing much earlier; on July 25 in 2019, on July 17 in 2018 and in July 2017.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia vaccine roll-out plan prompts virus mutation worries
Aug 22, 2020 00:30 IST
With 147 Covid cases, Mohali sees biggest one-day surge
Aug 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Markets to remain shut in Chandigarh on weekends
Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST
Covid-19 count in MP crosses 50K, another minister tests positive for viral infection
Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.