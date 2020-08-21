Tansa, fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

The Tansa Lake located in Shahpur in Thane district, which is among the lakes that supply water to Mumbai, began to overflow at 7.05 pm on Thursday. This is the fourth of the seven lakes to overflow this monsoon. Earlier, Tulsi and Vehar lakes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park had overflowed followed by Modak Sagar lake on Tuesday. This could mean that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may revoke the water cut as the civic body had earlier said it will re-examine the 10% cut in water supply to the city once the lake levels cross 90%.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai’s lake levels are at 90.88%, in comparison to 94.91% on the same day in 2019, and 93.91% in 2018. The seven lakes have 1,315,423 million litres of useful water content.

On Friday, the water cut in Mumbai was reduced to 10%, from the earlier 20% imposed on August 5 due to low rainfall in catchment areas. BMC announced this decision on Wednesday, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85% mark.

In the past years, the Tansa lake started overflowing much earlier; on July 25 in 2019, on July 17 in 2018, on July in 2017.