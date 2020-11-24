Formed task force for timely distribution of Covid-19 vaccine: Thackeray to Modi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the state has formed a task force to ensure distribution of coronavirus vaccine and to execute the vaccination programme. At a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the state is in touch with Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is the India partner of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

“...Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Thackeray attended the meeting along with his counterparts from Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Delhi. He is also going to attend a meeting with officials of Niti Aayog on the vaccination and its distribution programme.

Officials said the Centre has directed states to prepare master plans for the coronavirus vaccination programme.