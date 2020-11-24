Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Formed task force for timely distribution of Covid-19 vaccine: Thackeray to Modi

Formed task force for timely distribution of Covid-19 vaccine: Thackeray to Modi

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Delhi

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:55 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerey. (HT Archive)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the state has formed a task force to ensure distribution of coronavirus vaccine and to execute the vaccination programme. At a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the state is in touch with Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is the India partner of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

“...Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s new Covid-19 cases drop marginally; 37,975 new infections recorded in last 24 hours

Thackeray attended the meeting along with his counterparts from Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Delhi. He is also going to attend a meeting with officials of Niti Aayog on the vaccination and its distribution programme.

Officials said the Centre has directed states to prepare master plans for the coronavirus vaccination programme.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 14:56 IST
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Nov 24, 2020 13:44 IST
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Nov 24, 2020 14:51 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Nov 24, 2020 13:10 IST

latest news

Joe Biden picks members of his cabinet: Who are they and why they matter
Nov 24, 2020 14:53 IST
England offers travellers shorter quarantine with Covid tests
Nov 24, 2020 14:49 IST
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 14:56 IST
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Nov 24, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.