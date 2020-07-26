Sections
Taxi unions demand fare hike after CNG price rise

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:29 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

After the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was increased on Saturday, the unions have now demanded the hike in fares of black and yellow taxis in the city.

The black and yellow taxi unions have demanded the minimum fare to be ₹25 from the existing ₹22.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has hiked the price of CNG by ₹1 in the city. Cost of 1 kg of CNG is now ₹48.95. Earlier the cost of CNG in the city was ₹47.95.

The unions have already presented the demand for an increase in fares to the state government. They stated that as the prices of CNG have increased, it is difficult for the drivers to survive. A decision regarding the plan of action by the unions will be taken post lockdown.



“It will be difficult for drivers to survive. Drivers are as is not getting any work in the present situation and their families are suffering. We have also demanded funds for drivers from the state government because they had no source of income during the lockdown. After the increase in the price of CNG, we will once again keep forward the demand for increasing the fares. A plan of action will be decided post lockdown.” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen Union. The union has over 25,000 taxi drivers registered with them.

The unions have also asked the transport task force (a committee that was formed to resume vehicular movement post lockdown) to allow more passengers to travel by taxis and autorickshaws and waive off their loans taken for the vehicles.

MGL on Friday had stated that the increase in the price of CNG was to recover fixed costs due to low sales.

“To partially recover fixed costs in the face of lower sales volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and higher gas cost due to depreciation of rupees versus the dollar, MGL is constrained to increase its CNG’s maximum retail price (MRP) by ₹1 kg.” said a statement from MGL.

BOX

Diesel prices in city touch ₹80 per litre

The price of diesel increased in Mumbai on Sunday by 14 paise a litre. The diesel will now cost ₹80.11 a litre from ₹79.97 a litre.

The cost of petrol has remained steady without any increase for over six days. Cost of one litre of petrol in the city is ₹87.19 a litre.

On Saturday, prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were also increased. Cost of one kg of CNG is ₹48.95. Earlier the cost of CNG in the city was ₹47.95

