Teacher gets 5 years in jail for molesting minor students in Mumbai

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tuesday sentenced a Madrasa teacher to rigorous imprisonment for five years for sexually abusing minor students. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the accused.

The 30-year-old teacher, a resident of Kurla, was accused of molesting the minor and two other girls who attended his classes at the Madrasa to learn Arabic and spiritual training.

The incident came to light after the mother of one of the students lodged a complaint with Chunabhatti police. As the girl made excuses to not attend classes, the mother confronted her and learnt that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The mother then enquired with her neighbour about this and found out that the minor of that family, too, faced the same things. Following this, she approached the police and the accused was subsequently arrested on April 2.

The minor, in her deposition, had claimed that the accused molested her on several occasions. The court noted, “It has further come in the evidence that, the accused used to commit same thing with prosecutrix no. 2 (the neighbour’s daughter) and one another girl who used to visit Madrasa with her. She further deposed that, she personally noticed the accused making inappropriate touch to them.”

After recording the deposition of the two girls, the court found the teacher guilty for sexually abusing minor girls and observed, “The accused was entrusted with the noble work of teaching Quran. Therefore, the people had faith in the accused. The accused took the disadvantage of the same and committed heinous offence against the victim girls.”