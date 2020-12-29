Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers’ body approaches UGC for postponement of first-year degree college exams in Mumbai

Teachers’ body approaches UGC for postponement of first-year degree college exams in Mumbai

After repeated attempts to draw the attention of the University of Mumbai (MU) authorities over exam dates, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) has...

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The University of Mumbai released a clarification that all affiliated colleges should complete examinations for their first-year batches by January 9, 2021. (HT Photo)

After repeated attempts to draw the attention of the University of Mumbai (MU) authorities over exam dates, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) has now approached the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the matter. This move follows a series of letters written to the MU vice-chancellor to point out that first-year degree college exams have been scheduled without complying with the mandatory 90-day working rule of the UGC.

“Due to Covid-19, admissions to the first-year batches were delayed and most colleges managed to start regular lectures only by October, despite the university failing to share an official date of commencement of classes for the batch. As a result, online lectures for first-year batches started in a non-uniform manner,” reads the letter submitted by BUCTU. It further states that this has left the first-year batch in a tough spot as many are struggling to cope up with the study portion in order to be prepared for the upcoming exams.

As per MU’s November-18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December, while post-graduate exams should be conducted in January 2021. However, in the first week of December, the varsity released a clarification that all affiliated colleges should complete examinations for their first-year batches by January 9, 2021.

Despite repeated letters to the university vice-chancellor, BUCTU received no response in this matter. “Keeping in mind the welfare of students, we request the UGC to direct MU to confirm with the stipulated 90-day teaching rule, and postpone exams until the last week of January 2021,” added the statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

Covid-19 vaccination dry run kicks off in 4 states
by Rhythma Kaul
New halt station between Ambernath, Badlapur gets railway ministry nod
by Aroosa Ahmed
2020: A year of strange weather events
by Abhishek Jha
Bring in the New Year at home; seniors, kids stay indoors: Maharashtra government
by Faisal Malik
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.