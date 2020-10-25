Sections
Teachers cannot be forced to report to school: Maharashtra education department

After receiving several complaints from teachers associations about teachers being called to school every day, the Maharashtra education department has clarified that teachers can...

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:10 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

After receiving several complaints from teachers associations about teachers being called to school every day, the Maharashtra education department has clarified that teachers can continue working from home.

In a circular issued by the office of the deputy director, Mumbai region, schools have been told to teach online. “Complaints have been received by this office from teachers who allege that they are being called to report from various parts of the city even as trains are not functioning regularly. Schools should note that the work done by teachers for online education should be calculated as their official work hours and their salaries should not be deducted,” states the circular.

A teacher from a Kandivli-based school said, “The school is asking us to physically report to work every day. Teachers have to spend ₹2,000 each day to travel from Thane and beyond. Sometimes we only conduct online classes from the school which we can conduct from our homes too,” she added.

As per the current guidelines, teachers can be called to school once or twice a week if needed by the principal. However, teaching work has to continue online. Teachers suffering from hypertension, cardiac ailments, etc. and those over the age of 50 years are exempt from physically attending the school.

Several teachers groups, such as Shikshak Parishad and Shikshak Bharati, had also complained about several schools forcing parents to submit answer sheets of solved papers as part of the exams. “So far, the education department has not declared any specific guidelines about the conduct of exams. Schools should thus continue only online activities,” the circular further states.

The department has warned schools of action if they do not comply with the rules. “Strict action will be taken against principals and managements of such schools,” states the circular.

