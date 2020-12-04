Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers organisation demands postponement of first-year Mumbai university exams

Teachers organisation demands postponement of first-year Mumbai university exams

In their letter, degree college teachers have which suggested that first-year exams be postponed to end of January 2021

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:24 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

As per University of Mumbai’s November 18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December 2020 (HT File)

The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) on Wednesday once again approached the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai (MU) seeking postponement of first-year degree college exams. In their letter, degree college teachers have which suggested that first-year exams be postponed to end of January 2021, and demanded that the university release an official circular at the earliest.

This letter comes less than two weeks after the organisation, in their previous letter, highlighted that most colleges have not managed to teach the mandatory 90 days before exams due to delay in admissions to first-year courses, thereby making it impossible to hold exams in December.

Through this letter, BUCTU members have expressed their shock at how the university has slowly started informing colleges about change in the exam schedule. “While some cluster colleges have been informed to start first year exams in the first and second week of January 2021, many colleges in Konkan have not received any intimation from the university. This casual manner of sharing crucial information is unacceptable,” said BUCTU.

As per MU’s November 18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December 2020 while postgraduate exams should be conducted in January 2020.

“Due to the Covid-19 situation, admissions to first-year courses were delayed by a couple of months this year, and regular classes for these batches started only in October. Many colleges have not yet managed to conduct practical classes as yet, so any form of examination in the month of December will be unfair to the students,” added the letter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
Dec 03, 2020 23:25 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST

latest news

Allow partial reopening of schools, CISCE urges Maharashtra government
Dec 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
Dec 04, 2020 00:28 IST
Machhiwara market committee accountant held on graft charges
Dec 04, 2020 00:26 IST
Teachers organisation demands postponement of first-year Mumbai university exams
Dec 04, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.