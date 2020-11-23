Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers’ unions to join nationwide strike against labour, farmer and education ‘reforms’

Teachers’ unions to join nationwide strike against labour, farmer and education ‘reforms’

The nationwide strike aims to oppose government policies and legislations in areas of agriculture, labour and education, calling them anti-people.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The nationwide strike follows agitations by farmers against the farm laws passed by the Centre recently. (PTI Photo)

Teachers’ unions too have decided to join the labour and farmer unions from across the country for a nationwide general strike against government policies including the passing of farm laws and labour code besides the introduction of the new education policy in the times of the hardships unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement released by the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (AIFUCTO), Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) as well as the Shikshak Bharati have expressed their solidarity with the all India strike.

Members of Shikshak Bharati and BUCTU will also hold a protest demonstration at the gate of Bombay University’s Kalina campus on November 26.

“This strike is against the devastating health and economic crisis unleashed by Covid-19 and the lockdown on the working people of the country. This has been further aggravated by a series of anti-people legislations on agriculture and labour code enacted by the central government. Along with these measures, the National Education Policy (NEP) imposed on the nation during the pandemic will further cause irreparable harm to the equity and access of education,” said the joint statement released on Monday morning.

The statement further highlights how the introduction of NEP will violate the constitutional mandates of the policy of reservation and right to free and compulsory education act.

“This new act will systematically break the present structure of education and could also result in the closure of thousands of schools and colleges. Not only will this lead to high drop-out rates among students, but also simultaneously push more teachers and non-teaching staff in ad-hoc and contractual appointments,” said the statement.

