Teachers urge Maharashtra education department to scrap 50% attendance rule

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that schools in the city shall remain closed for students up to December 31, teachers have now urged the education department to scrap the rule mandating 50% attendance for them.

Teachers said since they are taking classes online from home since June, the rule making it mandatory for them to physically attend school is not helping.

“When students are not going to come to school until next year, what is the point of calling teachers? Teachers are travelling to schools under immense risk, which can easily be avoided,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP Teachers’ Cell in Mumbai, said the department should scrap the attendance requirement at the earliest.

“Teachers should be allowed to work from home as schools continue to operate online even in the coming days,” he added.

Officials from the state education department did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on Saturday.

According to the state education department’s standard operating procedures (SOPs), teachers from all schools, government, aided or private, in the state can be called to school for work related to online learning or other academic work.

Similarly, schools need to follow the policy of “staying home if unwell” for teachers who are not feeling well and especially those who have comorbidities or are above the age of 50 years.