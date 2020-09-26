Test our residents for Covid-19, high-rises tell Thane civic body

With the increasing number of cases in plush residential complexes, many housing societies in Majiwada-Manpada ward are requesting the civic body to conduct antigen testing or RT-PCR tests within their societies.

The high rises along Ghodbunder Road, Balkum and Tikujiniwadi among others are seeing increased movement with relaxation of lockdown rule. A constant 1.6 per cent growth rate of positive cases in these areas within Majiwada-Manpada ward has made the residential complexes more aware about the spread of the virus.

Madhu Menon, president, Hiranandani Estates Residents Welfare Association, said, “We have around 102 buildings in our society and have detected more than 340 positive cases in 36 buildings till now. Among these, 80 per cent of the cases are in the last two months. We set up a RT-PCR testing unit within the club house for the benefit of the residents; it is a voluntary testing facility that started a month ago.”

The Thane Municipal Corporation has deployed a team of 232 people within the Majiwada-Manpada ward to test and trace the rising number of cases.

Sagar Malve, chairman, Haware City, said: “Although we have made provisions for a thermal gun and oximeter at all entrance gates of our society, we have requested the civic body to make provisions for antigen testing within our society as well. As many residents step out for job or business purposes and travel through public transport, we have made this request for the good health of our society members.”

Since the last fortnight, the daily positive cases are above 90 in this ward. This is the highest in any ward in Thane city as of now. The highest daily number witnessed by Majiwada- Manpada ward was on August 14 at 133. The numbers had started decreasing after that but a spike has been noticed again in the cases this month.

Anuradha Babar, Assistant municipal commissioner, TMC, said: “Travelling and exposure have increased among people. With many residential complexes within our ward, we have been conducting medical camps. Besides, there are many societies that come forward requesting for antigen testing. On a daily basis, we conduct around 400 antigen tests and 200 RT-PCR tests. Moreover, residents also individually visit private laboratories to conduct testing.”

This ward has four containment zones as of now. “There are no particular factors or trends in these increased positive cases, the details are discreet. However, we are taking continuous efforts to ensure the chain is broken and all high risk contacts are in isolation at the earliest through tracing,” added Babar.

Majiwada-Manpada ward consists of high rises and huge residential complexes that were following strict protocol since the lockdown began. It was only after the unlock mission began that people started stepping out.

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane Chapter, said, “After Unlock 4 on August 31, people have started stepping out to visit malls, shops, run errands and also getting back to jobs and business. Till then, the high rises or residential complexes were well safe guarded with isolation provisions in flats. It was easier to maintain social distancing. Now, people are fearlessly stepping out and as they come in contact with others the numbers are increasing. We have most hospital beds full.”